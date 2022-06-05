Advertisement

Perez, Royals snap 5-game skid, end Astros’ win streak at 5

Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez reacts as he rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home...
Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez reacts as he rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday, June 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)(Colin E. Braley | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 8:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Salvador Perez broke a scoreless tie with a two-run homer in the sixth inning and the Kansas City Royals ended a five-game losing streak, beating the Houston Astros 6-0 Saturday.

Kris Bubic and the Kansas City bullpen combined on a five-hitter, snapping Houston’s five-game winning string.

Perez connected with two outs in the sixth off Astros starter Luis Garcia (3-4), sending a drive into the left field bullpen. Perez added an RBI double during a four-run eighth.

Perez’s seventh home run snapped an 0-for-22 streak and was his first homer since May 14. He drove in a run for the first time since May 15.

Last season, Perez topped the majors with 121 RBIs and was tied with Toronto’s Vladimir Guerrero for a big league-leading 48 home runs.

Bubic, called up from Triple-A Omaha before the game, gave up five hits in five innings, striking out three and walked three.

Four relievers completed the Royals’ fourth shutout with Collin Snyder (4-2) picking up the victory.

Garcia went seven innings, allowing two runs on four hits, walking one and striking out two.

Michael Brantley had two hits for the Astros. Houston left 10 runners on base and was 0 for 5 with runners in scoring position while getting shut out for the fifth time this year.

The Royals posted their 2,000th regular-season win at Kauffman Stadium, which opened in 1973.

The start of the game was delayed 51 minutes due to threat of rain.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Astros LHP Blake Taylor was placed on the 15-day IL due to left elbow discomfort.

TRANSACTIONS

Houston recalled LHP Parker Mushinski from Triple-A Sugar Land. Kansas City optioned RHP Ronald Bolaños to Omaha.

UP NEXT

LHP Framber Valdez (5-2, 2.57 ERA) goes for Houston on Sunday. RHP Jonathan Heasley (0-2, 4.66) start for Kansas City.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

