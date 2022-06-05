Police Chase in Arkansas Ends in Arrests in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Two people are in custody this morning after a police chase across state lines. The Christian County Sheriff’s Office says that police in Harrison, Arkansas began chasing a stolen vehicle after the occupants were seen with a handgun around 9:30 Saturday night. Missouri Highway Patrol was contacted to help and tried to initiate a traffic stop. The vehicle led Highway Patrol and Christian County Sheriffs on a chase that lasted around twenty-five minutes. Deputies managed to spin the vehicle out at James River Freeway and Campbell in Springfield where the suspects ran and were taken into custody near an AT&T store. Sheriff Brad Cole says that they believe one of them was an escapee from Virginia wanted on murder charges. The identities of those arrested have not yet been released.

