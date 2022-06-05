Advertisement

RECORD-BREAKING GAME: Oklahoma St. rallies, beats Missouri State 29-15 in regional

Missouri State's Dakota Kotowski (16) is congratulated by his teammates after hitting a solo...
Missouri State's Dakota Kotowski (16) is congratulated by his teammates after hitting a solo home run in the fourth inning of an NCAA baseball game against Kansas on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 in Lawrence, Kan. The Bears hit seven home runs in their 12-3 win over the Jayhawks. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)(Colin E. Braley | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Roc Riggio had seven RBIs, Griffin Doersching hit the go-ahead grand slam to cap Oklahoma State’s seven-run sixth inning and the Cowboys rallied to beat Missouri State 29-15 Sunday to avoid elimination at the Stillwater Regional.

Oklahoma State (41-21), which beat the Bears 10-5 in the opening round of the regional, plays Arkansas in the championship round. A loss by the Razorbacks, who beat OSU 10-5 Saturday to knock the Cowboys into the loser’s bracket, would force a Monday finale.

Missouri State scored nine runs in the second inning and three more in the bottom of the third to take a 12-0 lead but the Cowboys scored at least four runs in five of the final six innings - including seven apiece in the sixth and ninth.

Reliever Trevor Martin (4-3) pitched the final 6 2/3 innings and struck out 16 batters to earn the win.

Nolan McLean hit a home run to lead off the sixth and Doersching capped the top of the inning with a bases-loaded shot to give Oklahoma State the lead for good at 17-14.

Riggio finished 5-for-7 with two doubles and a two-run homer in the fifth. Jake Thompson went 4-for-6 with two doubles and three RBIs and Marcus Brown was 5-for-7 with three doubles, three RBIs and five runs scored.

Drake Baldwin had a double, two home runs and drove in seven runs for Missouri State (31-29). Spencer Nivens, Cam Cratic, Grant Wood and Will Duff each hit homers for the Bears.

The 44 runs scored is an NCAA Tournament single-game record.

___

More AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

