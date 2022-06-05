Springfield financial advisor explains how the worst bond market since 1842 will rebound

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The start of 2022 has been unstable for investors, and one sure-fire bet isn’t hitting as much.

Stephen Evans, certified financial planner and owner of Evans Wealth Planning in Springfield, said the bond market is crazy.

“It’s pretty, pretty nuts to think that you wouldn’t expect this asset class to act like that,” said Evans.

Evans said this market is nothing he has seen before.

“You keep thinking we’re going to hit bottom, and it just keeps getting worse. Worse and worse,” said Evans.

Evans said that the lowest point goes back to 1842, as this has been the worst bond market since then. He said they are usually a safe option.

“It’s scaring people, and like, that’s their safe asset,” said Evans. “They’re like, What do I do, and nothing’s doing good.”

Evans said there are all different types of bonds, but mostly they are a secured asset, usually a large corporation or government wanting to borrow money, they repay you your money and then some. He said inflation and the pandemic led to bonds bottoming out. Evans said now is not the time to panic sell.

“How do I act in this? Do I panic? You don’t want to think irrationally. You don’t want to let emotion get to you,” said Evans. “Because things recover. when stuff happens this fast, things recover.”

Evans said the bond market had recovered every single time since 1842, which is calming news for nervous investors, but making smart money decisions is critical.

“There’s going to be a bad period,” said Evans. “Then those bad periods are the time that you don’t go out, and you don’t buy your new car, you don’t go on the super vacation, you just kind of hunker down and live your life.”

