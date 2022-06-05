Tour de Brew bikes through downtown Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Tour de Brew biked through downtown Springfield on Saturday.

The third annual event brings bicyclists from around the area to downtown, making stops at any of our local craft breweries. For many, it is not just an excuse for some day drinking.

”This year’s cause is the Ukrainian Red Cross Society, which is neat,” said ride organizer Neal Chanter. So it changes each year, but for obvious reasons, we thought Ukrainian Red Cross would be a good cause for this one.”

Organizers asked drivers to pay extra attention while they’re downtown.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.