Advertisement

Tour de Brew bikes through downtown Springfield

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 7:38 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Tour de Brew biked through downtown Springfield on Saturday.

The third annual event brings bicyclists from around the area to downtown, making stops at any of our local craft breweries. For many, it is not just an excuse for some day drinking.

”This year’s cause is the Ukrainian Red Cross Society, which is neat,” said ride organizer Neal Chanter. So it changes each year, but for obvious reasons, we thought Ukrainian Red Cross would be a good cause for this one.”

Organizers asked drivers to pay extra attention while they’re downtown.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies say Lance Justin Stephens, Matthew Allen Crawford and Christopher Allen Blevins should...
3 inmates escape from the Barry County Jail
The recall of the cheese products is the result of routine sampling by the FDA, which revealed...
Cheese sold in 9 states recalled over potential listeria contamination
Dana Sowards
Convicted murderer asks court to consider his release 2 years after killing a Nixa woman in a deadly crash
Jason Fuqua.
Deputies arrest Springfield man accused of stealing multiple cars while out on parole
The Springfield Police Department warns of a recent trend in car break-ins.
Police see trend in smash and grab car break-ins in Springfield

Latest News

Deputies say Lance Justin Stephens, Matthew Allen Crawford and Chrstopher Allen Blevins should...
Barry County deputies actively working leads to locate 3 escapees
Tour de Brew bikes through downtown Springfield
Tour de Brew bikes through downtown Springfield
Church hosts outreach day to help families in the Ozarks
Church hosts outreach day to help families in the Ozarks
Embassy of Hope Church held its first Family Fest Outreach Day.
Church hosts outreach day to help families in the Ozarks