3 ESCAPEES: Barry County sheriff asks for U.S. Marshals assistance; escaped through the ceiling

Deputies say Lance Justin Stephens, Matthew Allen Crawford and Chrstopher Allen Blevins should be considered armed and dangerous.(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CASSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - The Barry County Sheriff’s Office turned over the search for the escapees to the U.S. Marshals.

Lance Justin Stephens, Matthew Allen Crawford, and Christopher Allen Blevins escaped on the night of June 2. Investigators say the three men cut a hole in the ceiling and entered a water heater storage area. They then broke an exit door. All three face additional escape charges.

Sheriff Danny Boyd says the three should be considered armed and dangerous. Do not approach them.

Sheriff Boyd says he believes the three men are no longer in the area. Investigators received tips over the weekend. Sheriff Boyd says he will share any new leads with the marshals.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

