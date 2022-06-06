4 small earthquakes shake northern Arkansas Monday morning

NEAR CHEROKEE VILLAGE, Ark. (KY3) - A series of four small earthquakes shook an area south of Cherokee Village Monday morning. The earthquakes all hit around 2 a.m.

One earthquake hit an area of Sharp County. It registered as a 2.3 magnitude. The other three earthquakes hit east along the Sharp and Lawrence County (Ark.) lines. The U.S. Geological Survey reported one as a 2.3 magnitude. The two others registered 1.6 magnitudes.

Earthquakes are much more common in northeastern Arkansas along the New Madrid Fault.

