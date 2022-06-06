Advertisement

Authorities investigate suspicious fire behind south Springfield grocery store

Firefighters responded behind the Price Cutter on West Republic roads around 10 p.m. Sunday for...
Firefighters responded behind the Price Cutter on West Republic roads around 10 p.m. Sunday for a report of a car on fire.(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 11:47 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Fire investigators say a car fire behind a south Springfield grocery store is suspicious.

Firefighters responded behind the Price Cutter on West Republic Road around 10 p.m. Sunday for a report of a car on fire. The caller to 911 said a person got out of the vehicle and left as it burned.

Investigators say the plate came back as “not on file.” The fire burned the VIN, making it unreadable.

Firefighters kept the fire from spreading to the grocery store.

