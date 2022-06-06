Advertisement

Missouri Highway Patrol investigates drowning at Lake of the Ozarks

(pixabay)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 9:53 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol investigates a drowning death at Lake of the Ozarks Sunday afternoon.

According to Troop F Corporal Kyle Green, a call came into the Lake Ozark Rural Fire Protection District about a possible drowning near the Grand Glaize at around 5:30 p.m.

A diver jumped off a cliff and had not come up for three minutes when the call came in. Investigators say a body was recovered at around 6:30.

The person’s name is not being released at this time.

