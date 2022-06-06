City of Branson, Mo. begins road repairs to busy Gretna Road following water main break

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Branson Board of Aldermen approved emergency repairs to Gretna Road after a 12-inch water main break.

The water main break in late April caused extensive damage to the road. City crews immediately performed what repairs they could with the resources available. After investigating the damage, the repairs needed included road repair and replacement and sidewalk, curb, and gutter repairs. Branson Public Works Director Keith Francis says the city could no longer delay the project because of the damages.

“Every day, we were out there repairing it with our own city staff, and it continued to settle even more as we were grating it out, so it had to be repaired there wasn’t any way around it,” said Keith Francis, Director of Public Works/Engineering.

One business owner says the timing of the project wasn’t ideal.

“it’s our most busy season, so it’s definitely problematic, it’s impacting our tourism, it’s actually impacting everybody, but Branson is doing their best to get the problem solved, and we just have to work with it,” said Jeremy McQueen, owner, B.A.T. Bots Automotive Repair

Gretna Road Project/City of Branson, Mo. (ky3)

City crews will close Gretna Road at North Wildwood Dr. through July 1 for road reconstruction. City leaders say the repairs are weather dependent. Francis says the project cost around $490,000.

