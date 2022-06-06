Department of Natural Resources closes beach on Pomme de Terre Lake because of algae blooms

PITTSBURG, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Department of Natural Resources closed Hermitage Beach on Pomme de Terre Lake because of algae blooms.

This spring, large inflows carrying abundant plant nutrients have boosted the algae populations in many areas of Pomme de Terre Lake. Watch for signs posted where the algae blooms have been observed. Officials remind visitors to exercise their best judgment while recreating.

And keep pets away from the water. Dogs are susceptible to algal toxins. Avoid any sign of algae concentration with pets. For additional information, please go to the following website: https://dnr.mo.gov/env/cyanobacteria.htm

