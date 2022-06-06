Advertisement

Deputies commandeer family’s boat to catch up with alleged jet ski thief

Deputies in Florida used a family's boat to catch up to a jet ski theft suspect.
By ABC7 Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB/Gray News) - A family in Florida got a big surprise Sunday when their pleasure trip was interrupted by sheriff’s deputies chasing a suspect who had absconded with a stolen jet ski.

Around 12:30 p.m., deputies with the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office responded to assist the Ormond Beach Police Department on a report of an in-progress theft of a jet ski at Ormond Beach, WWSB reports.

The suspect, identified as Ronald Williams, had been unable to get the watercraft started, but decided to float away on it.

The family was preparing to go out on the water but allowed deputies to commandeer the boat. It did not take long to catch up to Williams, who was still floating in the Intercoastal Waterway.

Williams told deputies that he couldn’t swim.

He was taken into custody without incident and the jet ski was returned to its owner.

Copyright 2022 WWSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A gas station in Northern California has the most expensive gas prices in the US, according to...
Skyrocketing prices: Gas station charging nearly $10 per gallon
Police arrest two in Springfield near AT&T after a 20 minute car chase.
Pursuit beginning in Harrison, Ark. ends in arrests in Springfield; suspects likely escapees from Virginia
Courtesy: Branson Fire Dept.
Driver crashes into indoor pool in Branson, Mo.
Courtesy: MoDOT
TRAFFIC ALERT: MoDOT reopens I-44 after crash involving semi
Deputies say Lance Justin Stephens, Matthew Allen Crawford and Chrstopher Allen Blevins should...
Barry County deputies actively working leads to locate 3 escapees

Latest News

FILE - Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington on...
Proud Boys charged with seditious conspiracy in Capitol riot
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been struggling to turn a page on months of ethics...
British Prime Minister Johnson survives no-confidence vote
Authorities say a South Carolina hospital employee has died days after a patient altercation.
Hospital employee dies after patient strikes groin, coroner says
Police investigate the death of Ava Hodgkins.
Man wanted in death of wife in Springfield surrenders to police in Utah
Man wanted in death of wife in Springfield surrenders to police in Utah