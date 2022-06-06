Advertisement

Ex-MSU Bears star Isiaih Mosley announces school for senior season

The Missouri State Bears defeated the No. 22 Loyola-Chicago Ramblers on Saturday, giving the...
The Missouri State Bears defeated the No. 22 Loyola-Chicago Ramblers on Saturday, giving the program its first win over an AP Top 25 team in more than a decade.(Ozarks Sports Zone)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Former Missouri State basketball standout Isiaih Mosley committed to the University of Missouri.

The former Bears star announced on his Instagram account Monday afternoon. Mosley, a Columbia native, enjoyed a standout high school career at Rock Bridge, where he helped the Bruins win the 2019 state championship.

The two-time All-MVC First-Team selection is Missouri State’s sixth all-time leading scorer.

