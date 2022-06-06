Advertisement

High COVID-19 transmission levels places St. Louis City, County in red zone

COVID Spending
By Nicole Sanders
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 9:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis City and St. Louis County are in the high levels of the community transmission, a majority of other metro counties are currently yellow.

St. Louis County is currently averaging about 400 new cases per day as the positivity rate nearly doubled in the last month, going from 12.5% to 22.4%. The death rate is an average of one.

Starting Monday, mask requirements are returning for a handful of places in both areas as covid cases continue to rise. Staff and visitors, who want to visit the gateway arch will now be required to wear a mask due to high levels of COVID-19 cases.

In addition to the Gateway Arch requiring masks, Schnucks is also requiring masks for their employees and vendors. However, they are not required for customers but “strongly encouraged” to wear them.

