Leigh’s Lost and Found: Lost Retriever found with a harness on

This male Retriever mix was found off north Brown in Springfield
This male Retriever mix was found off north Brown in Springfield(kytv)
By Leigh Moody
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In today’s Leigh’s Lost and Found, our featured lost dog has apparently been on his own for awhile.

The dog was picked up by animal control back on May 31st but he’d been seen around a Springfield neighborhood for at least a week before that.

Shelter coordinator Josh Doss says, “the finders had had him for a few days before they called us to come get him and he’d been in the area for about a week per their recollection. They believed he might have belonged to someone in the area but after having him for several days and not having anyone reach out to them, they called us to come get him.”

That was in the area of the 1300 block of north Brown.

He did have a harness on him when he was found. It was black with white paw prints, but it was way too small and was actually being used as a collar around his neck.

Animal control says he’s a Flat Coated Retriever mix. He’s about four to five years old and isn’t fixed. If you recognize him, call animal control at 417-833-3592.

Animal control
Leigh's Lost and Found facebook

