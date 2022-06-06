Advertisement

Man from Chicago drowns at Lake of the Ozarks

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 5:08 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a man from Chicago drowned after he jumped off of a cliff Sunday evening.

Matthew Greenfield, 30, jumped into the water around 5:30 at the 5.1 mile marker of the Grand Glaize Arm. Greenfield’s body was found about 90 minutes later.

The Osage Beach Fire Department assisted the highway patrol.

