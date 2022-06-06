PICTURES: Springfield Cardinals fans celebrate “Bark in the Park” night
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 7:59 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Hammons Field went to the dogs on Sunday.
The Springfield Cardinals welcomed fans and dogs for “Bark in the Park” night. Cardinals Fans also saw rehab starts for big-leaguers Dylan Carlson and Flaherty.
Check out the sights from the night.
