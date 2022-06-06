Advertisement

Springfield-Greene County Health Dept. offering at-home COVID-19 test kits at Greene County libraries

(KPTV)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 1:21 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - Health leaders say testing for COVID-19 is a vital tool to prevent spreading the virus.

To improve access to testing, Springfield-Greene County Health and the Springfield-Greene County Library District will begin distributing at-home testing kits at all Greene County Library locations today, June 6.

Each household is allotted four testing kits, including two antigen tests each and a guide for what to do if you test positive for COVID-19. The kits are free to the public. They will distribute 2,500.

At-home antigen tests offer more accurate results at times of peak viral load, which occurs two days before and three days after the onset of COVID-19 symptoms. They are suitable for surveillance in the event of exposure or if someone starts to show symptoms. At-home antigen test results are usually available in 15-20 minutes.

Community members are encouraged to report positive at-home test results using the Health Department COVID-19 Home Testing Survey. Doing so can help provide the community with an accurate snapshot of COVID-19 prevalence. For more COVID-19 testing information, visit COVIDTesting417.com.

These kits are made possible through a partnership with the Library and a Springfield-Greene County Health initiative to combat health disparities in the community related to COVID-19 and beyond. This initiative includes increasing access to the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department and community partners host free clinics each week around Greene County. Community members can find a clinic near them at vaccine417.com or call the COVID-19 Call Center at 417-874-1211.

