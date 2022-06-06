Teens arrested for vandalizing mural in Buffalo, Mo.

BUFFALO, Mo. (KY3) - The Buffalo, Mo. Police Department arrested two teenagers for vandalizing murals in the city.

Austin Keirsey, 18, faces property damage charges. The police department is working with the juvenile courts for the second suspect.

Investigators say the juveniles tagged the historical mural on the square with spray paint. The incident upset Chief Chris Twitchel so much that he announced his officers strictly enforced the midnight curfew over the weekend.

A judge set bond for Kiersey at $20,000.

