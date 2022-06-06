Advertisement

Teens arrested for vandalizing mural in Buffalo, Mo.

Courtesy: Buffalo, Mo. Police Department
Courtesy: Buffalo, Mo. Police Department(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BUFFALO, Mo. (KY3) - The Buffalo, Mo. Police Department arrested two teenagers for vandalizing murals in the city.

Austin Keirsey, 18, faces property damage charges. The police department is working with the juvenile courts for the second suspect.

Investigators say the juveniles tagged the historical mural on the square with spray paint. The incident upset Chief Chris Twitchel so much that he announced his officers strictly enforced the midnight curfew over the weekend.

A judge set bond for Kiersey at $20,000.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

