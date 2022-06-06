Advertisement

TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash closes I-44 near Lebanon, Mo.

Courtesy: MoDOT
Courtesy: MoDOT(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NEAR LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - MoDOT closed I-44 near Lebanon to clear a crash.

The crash happened in the eastbound lanes of I-44 near mile marker 125 around 10:30 a.m. The crash blocked both lanes of traffic.

MoDOT is diverting eastbound traffic off of I-44 at exit 118. For westbound traffic, watch for detours at mile marker 127. MoDOT estimates the crash should be cleared around 1 p.m. Stay tuned for updates.

