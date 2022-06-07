Advertisement

300,000 organic eggs lost in tractor-trailer crash in Dallas County, Mo.

Courtesy: Dallas County Sheriff's Office
Courtesy: Dallas County Sheriff's Office(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BUFFALO, Mo. (KY3) - Dallas County health inspectors say a tractor-trailer crash ruined 300,000 eggs soon to head to grocery stores on Monday.

The crash happened on Route D, two miles east of Urbana. The driver suffered minor injuries in the crash.

Inspectors determined the temperature of the eggs was too warm to save them. The eggs will become fertilizer for fields in the county.

Dallas County houses more than 100 poultry barns.

