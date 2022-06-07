Advertisement

6-year-old dies, 2-year-old in critical condition in back-to-back pool drownings

Police are reminding parents to stay vigilant at pools and said child drownings are preventable.
Police are reminding parents to stay vigilant at pools and said child drownings are preventable.(Brucy/Pixabay via Canva)
By Elaine Emerson and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) – A 6-year-old drowned and a 2-year-old is in critical condition after they were found unresponsive in pools in the Las Vegas area over the weekend.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded to a swimming pool in the northeast valley Saturday afternoon where they found the 6-year-old boy unresponsive. The child was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police said the 6-year-old boy’s death is the first drowning death of a child this year.

The day prior, officers responded to a report of another child drowning in a swimming pool. Officers arrived and found a 2-year-old girl unresponsive, and she was taken to the hospital where she remains in critical condition.

The investigation into both incidents is ongoing, police said.

Police are reminding parents to stay vigilant at pools and said child drownings are preventable by following the three “P”s of pool safety:

  • Patrol – Designate an adult to supervise children in the water at all times.
  • Protect – Install fencing, door alarms, locks and other safety measures to create a defensive barrier between your child and the pool. Check them regularly to ensure they are in working order.
  • Prepare – Create a plan ahead of time by enrolling your child in swimming lessons, taking CPR classes, and having a plan in place to call 911 in case of an emergency.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A gas station in Northern California has the most expensive gas prices in the US, according to...
Skyrocketing prices: Gas station charging nearly $10 per gallon
Alison Haveman has a $900 bill from a faulty meter.
On Your Side: Customer must pay $900 power bill from faulty meter
Earthquakes hit south of Cherokee Village, Ark.
4 small earthquakes shake northern Arkansas Monday morning
Deadly shooting on N. Grant Avenue.
Police identify teenager as victim of deadly shooting in Springfield Tuesday
Firefighters responded behind the Price Cutter on West Republic roads around 10 p.m. Sunday for...
Authorities investigate suspicious fire behind south Springfield grocery store

Latest News

Police investigate shooting in north Springfield killing teenager
Biden's action Monday was intended to jumpstart solar installations that have slowed amid a...
US solar companies weigh challenge to Biden pause on tariffs
Witness video highlights trial of woman accused in deadly road rage incident in Springfield
Video captured by witnesses highlight trial of woman accused in deadly road rage incident in Springfield
FILE - In this image provided by the Serum Institute of India, vials of freshly manufactured...
FDA advisers back Novavax COVID shots as 4th US option