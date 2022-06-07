Advertisement

7 fired Starbucks workers celebrate union vote in Memphis

A group of fired Starbucks employees celebrate the result of a vote to unionize one of the...
A group of fired Starbucks employees celebrate the result of a vote to unionize one of the coffee company's locations on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. The so-called "Memphis Seven" jumped for joy, hugged each other and wept after a count held by the National Labor Relations Board showed an 11-3 vote in favor of unionization of a Starbucks in Memphis. Starbucks said they were fired for violating company policies, but the seven say they were let go in retaliation for unionization efforts. (AP Photo/Adrian Sainz)(Adrian Sainz | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 7, 2022
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Seven employees of a Tennessee Starbucks who were fired after starting unionization efforts have claimed victory after their Memphis store voted to join a wave of U.S. locations of the coffee chain that have decided to organize.

The so-called Memphis Seven jumped for joy, hugged one another and wept after a count held by the National Labor Relations Board showed an 11-3 vote Tuesday in favor of unionization of a Starbucks store near the University of Memphis.

The group has pushed for a union for months, even after their firing in February on allegations by Starbucks that they violated store security rules.

