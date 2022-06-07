Advertisement

Father, woman arrested after passing out with drugs in car and kids in back seat, police say

Justin Simpson and Stephanie Sandlin have been arrested by authorities in Ohio after police...
Justin Simpson and Stephanie Sandlin have been arrested by authorities in Ohio after police said they were passed out in a car with children in the back seat.(Butler County Sheriff's Office)
By WXIX Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) - Authorities in Ohio are investigating a father and a woman after officers said they found two children in the back seat of their car in deplorable conditions.

The Monroe Police Department reports Justin Simpson and Stephanie Sandlin have been arrested after officers found the two passed out in a car with Simpson’s kids in the back seat on Monday.

According to court documents, WXIX reports Simpson was slumped over the steering wheel of the car, and Sandlin was passed out in the passenger seat.

Simpson’s twins, an 18-month-old boy and girl, were extremely hot and very sweaty in the back seat, according to police. They were also thirsty and filthy.

Police said the children were found sitting in old fast-food scraps with diapers that had not been changed.

Simpson allegedly had a small rock-like substance wrapped in plastic in his lap, which police said he later admitted was crack.

Sandlin, who had extremely dilated pupils and was very lethargic, had a crack pipe next to her, according to police.

Monroe police said Simpson faces a drug possession charge in addition to a child endangerment charge. The two were booked in Butler County.

Copyright 2022 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A gas station in Northern California has the most expensive gas prices in the US, according to...
Skyrocketing prices: Gas station charging nearly $10 per gallon
Alison Haveman has a $900 bill from a faulty meter.
On Your Side: Customer must pay $900 power bill from faulty meter
Earthquakes hit south of Cherokee Village, Ark.
4 small earthquakes shake northern Arkansas Monday morning
Deadly shooting on N. Grant Avenue.
Police identify teenager as victim of deadly shooting in Springfield Tuesday
Firefighters responded behind the Price Cutter on West Republic roads around 10 p.m. Sunday for...
Authorities investigate suspicious fire behind south Springfield grocery store

Latest News

FILE - Violent insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump storm the Capitol, Jan. 6,...
Proud Boys documentarian to be among first Jan. 6 witnesses
Thunderstorms arrive early Wednesday morning
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Another Round of Storms by Morning
The Greene County Health Dept. has 2,500 of the COVID-19 rapid test kits available...two in a...
As cases slowly rise, Springfield-Greene County Health Dept. offers free COVID-19 test kits at county libraries
Chimpanzee found in basement near Sunrise Beach, Mo
Chimpanzee found in basement near Sunrise Beach, Mo