Judge denies bond request for pastor accused in deadly shooting on Ozark, Mo. square

Matthew Dedmon, 47, is charged with first-degree murder.
Matthew Dedmon, 47, is charged with first-degree murder.(Christian County Jail)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - A Christian County judge denied a request for bond for a pastor accused of a deadly shooting on the square in downtown Ozark.

Matthew Dedmon, 47, of Ozark, faces a first-degree murder charge in the death of Joe Newburn, 57.

Investigators say an affair led to the shooting of a man on the square in Ozark on Saturday. The shooting happened on May 28 near the historic courthouse in the 100 block of West Church Street around 1 p.m. Investigators say Dedmon drove his truck to the square to contact his wife. Once he arrived, they say Dedmon observed his wife with Newburn. Investigators say Dedmon confronted Newburn, knowing he and his wife were having an affair. Investigators say that is when Dedmon shot Newburn three times.

Police arrested Dedmon shortly after the shooting.

