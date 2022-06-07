Advertisement

Springfield police investigate deadly shooting on North Grant Ave

By Kaitlyn Schumacher
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 5:28 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -One person is dead after a shooting in Springfield.  Police were called to Grant Avenue, just south of Kearney Street around midnight.

Police received a 911 call reporting gunshots near Bowerman Elementary school. When police arrived they found a person with gunshot wounds between the school building and the playground. Officers began investigating and the person was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers are gathering witness statements and notifying the family of the victim.

“We still have investigators doing a lot of the interviewing and trying to figure out exactly what all is going on so a lot of that information should be released a little bit later on today,” said Lt. Annesha Umbarger.

Police do not have the shooter in custody and say there is no threat to the public.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

