Trial begins for woman accused in deadly road rage assault in Springfield in 2018

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The trial began for Elizabeth McKeown, the woman accused of causing a vehicle crash and running over a woman on purpose in Springfield.

McKeown faces a first-degree murder charge in the death of Barbara Foster in November of 2018.

Police say McKeown rear-ended Foster’s vehicle in traffic for moving too slow near Sunshine and Campbell in Nov. 2018. Investigators say McKeown then lured Foster out of her car and ran her over. Foster later died from her injuries at the hospital.

An eyewitness recorded a video immediately after the incident. Witnesses stopped McKeown from leaving the scene.

A judge ordered several physical and mental tests since McKeown’s arrest. McKeown pleaded not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect, excluding responsibility, to first-degree murder charges.

Prosecutors say McKeown became angry in traffic shortly before the crash.

“She (McKeown) explained that she was driving to the bank to make a car payment. She explained there was a vehicle in front of her that wouldn’t go, so she nudged it a few times and then when it didn’t work she hit it fell out she explains the driver of that vehicle got out of the car,” said Assistant Greene County Prosecutor Dane Rennier. “Miss Mckeown says I tricked her, you know I made her think that I was gonna be nice and be still and everything, and then I slammed into her and cut her in half.”

The defense claims she had consumed cough syrup before the crash.

“(She) Unknowingly and accidentally consumed a narcotic from the cough syrup without knowing or realizing what exactly it would happen to her in the extremely highly elevated amount of it in her system caused drug toxicity,” said Jon William VAn Arkel.

Barbara Foster’s mother testified in the trial on Tuesday. She shared details about the 911 call and the witnesses’ dashcam video. A responding police officer also testified.

