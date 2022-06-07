You can purchase $7 Cardinal Tickets for June 13-15

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Cardinals and Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital are offering fans again with $7 tickets.

This will be in honor of Matt Holliday’s election to the Cardinals Hall of Fame. Fans can also purchase $17 Field Box seats to watch the Redbirds take on the Pittsburgh Pirates on June 13-15.

For every ticket sold, $1 will be donated back to Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital. To purchase tickets, click here.

