2 injured after tree falls on RV in Pulaski County, Mo.

FORT LEONARD WOOD, Mo. (KY3) - FIrefighters rescued two people injured after a tree during a storm fell on their RV in the Fort Leonard Wood Recreational Area on Wednesday. The storm rolled through the area around 4 a.m.

Investigators say the tree pinned one of the two. Firefighters extricated one person from the RV. They say it took nearly 90 minutes.

Emergency crews transported both victims to Lake Regional Hospital. Doctors list them in stable condition.

