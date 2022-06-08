Arkansas State Police arrest teenager in the deadly shooting of an 80-year-old Marion County man

YELLVILLE, Ark. (KY3) - Arkansas State Police arrested a 15-year-old wanted for the death of a Marion County man.

They caught the teenager in Conway, Ark. A decision is pending on whether to criminally charge the youth as an adult or proceed with a juvenile adjudication process.

The investigation began in Marion County after Arkansas State Police (ASP) said 80-year-old Daniel W. Stine was reportedly shot to death in his home near Yellville on Monday night. Deputies found Stine dead after responding to a call of an intruder around 11:45 p.m. According to Arkansas State Police, a relative of Stine was in the house at the shooting, which they later questioned.

“I know some of the Stines and the Vines, and they’re good people, church-going people, and definitely don’t deserve something like that,” said Jerry Campbell, a neighbor of Stines. “We’re praying for their family, their loss, and hope they seek justice.”

This is the second homicide investigation in Yellville in less than a month.

On May 11, Marion County sheriff’s deputies were contacted and requested to check the welfare of Jeffrey and Kimberly Watson at 2386 Mallard Terrace. When deputies arrived, they discovered the bodies of the Watson couple. Dale Mark Stikeleather, 64, was being held without bond and charged in connection with the murders of a Marion County couple in early May, officials said.

“It’s making everybody around here a little uncomfortable. It’s something that doesn’t normally happen,” said Cambell. “The Marion County Sheriffs’ office doesn’t let out a lot about what’s going on, but we’re all concerned about what’s been going on here lately.”

