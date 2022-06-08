Advertisement

Arkansas State Police arrest teenager in the deadly shooting of an 80-year-old Marion County man

Arkansas State Police have arrested a juvenile in connection to a homicide investigation spurring from the death of Daniel Stine.
By Noah Tucker
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YELLVILLE, Ark. (KY3) - Arkansas State Police arrested a 15-year-old wanted for the death of a Marion County man.

They caught the teenager in Conway, Ark. A decision is pending on whether to criminally charge the youth as an adult or proceed with a juvenile adjudication process.

The investigation began in Marion County after Arkansas State Police (ASP) said 80-year-old Daniel W. Stine was reportedly shot to death in his home near Yellville on Monday night. Deputies found Stine dead after responding to a call of an intruder around 11:45 p.m. According to Arkansas State Police, a relative of Stine was in the house at the shooting, which they later questioned.

“I know some of the Stines and the Vines, and they’re good people, church-going people, and definitely don’t deserve something like that,” said Jerry Campbell, a neighbor of Stines. “We’re praying for their family, their loss, and hope they seek justice.”

This is the second homicide investigation in Yellville in less than a month.

On May 11, Marion County sheriff’s deputies were contacted and requested to check the welfare of Jeffrey and Kimberly Watson at 2386 Mallard Terrace. When deputies arrived, they discovered the bodies of the Watson couple. Dale Mark Stikeleather, 64, was being held without bond and charged in connection with the murders of a Marion County couple in early May, officials said.

“It’s making everybody around here a little uncomfortable. It’s something that doesn’t normally happen,” said Cambell. “The Marion County Sheriffs’ office doesn’t let out a lot about what’s going on, but we’re all concerned about what’s been going on here lately.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly shooting on N. Grant Avenue.
Police identify teenager as victim of deadly shooting in Springfield Tuesday
The Springfield Three
Family of Stacy McCall says police are actively working the case of ‘The Springfield Three’
Tonka is healthy and the sanctuary.
Famous Hollywood chimp found in the basement of Lake of the Ozarks home
Alison Haveman has a $900 bill from a faulty meter.
On Your Side: Customer must pay $900 power bill from faulty meter
Gene and Debra Dove/Highlandville, Mo.
Driver surrendered to authorities in a deadly hit-and-run investigation in Highlandville, Mo.

Latest News

Arkansas State Police arrest teenager in the deadly shooting of an 80-year-old Marion County man
Arkansas State Police arrest teenager in the deadly shooting of an 80-year-old Marion County man
Clouds will gradually break again today with highs near 80°.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: One More Chance for Storms
Courtesy: Bass Pro Shops
Bass Pro Fishing Tips: How to use a shakey head worm
Crews searching for a possible drowning victim in Springfield Lake (Source: WOIO)
Springfield man recounts trying to save drowning man in Lake Springfield