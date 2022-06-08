Bass Pro Fishing Tips: How to use a shakey head worm

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Mike Webb, Bass Pro Shops sponsored angler and owner of Webb’s Guide Service, shares this week’s fishing report at area lakes.

Fishing Report for Week of June 8:

Bull Shoals Lake: Try the top water lures early, then use a small swim bait near the bluff ends. The fish are suspended this week.

Table Rock Lake: The smallmouth are eating a BPS Tender Tube (puke color) on the gravel flats, 10-12 feet deep. Also, the drop shot is starting to work in 24 feet of water.

Stockton Lake: The jig bite is working the best on big rock points, and there’s also a topwater bite early on the same points.

Lake of the Ozarks: With the heavy summer traffic the bass are in cover. Focus on the docks or brush piles. Jigs and shakey heads are catching the most fish.

GOOD LUCK!

LINK TO Shakey Head Lure: https://www.basspro.com/shop/en/zoom-magnum-shakey-head-worm-7?cm_soc=broadcast&type=bc|ky3|lure|060722

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.