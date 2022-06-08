Advertisement

BLOG: Early morning severe weather leaves damage in parts of KC, thousands without power

Lenexa 93rd and Lackman
Lenexa 93rd and Lackman(Darci D Robinson)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 6:33 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A line of severe storms tore through the Kansas City area in the overnight hours, leaving a significant amount of damage and debris.

The following is a compilation of reports from the KCTV5 team on the damage:

Part of 95th street in Leawood near Leawood United Methodist Church is closed because of the storm damage.

On Barkley and 95th in OP the signal is out and there is damage all around. The light poles on parts of 95th are even leaning over.

During the storm overnight a lightning strike started an attic fire at a home near NE Jamestown Dr & NE Freehold Ct in Lee’s Summit.

