Advertisement

CAPTURED: Wyoming authorities locate 1 of 3 escapees from Barry County Jail

Deputies say Lance Justin Stephens, Matthew Allen Crawford and Chrstopher Allen Blevins should...
Deputies say Lance Justin Stephens, Matthew Allen Crawford and Chrstopher Allen Blevins should be considered armed and dangerous.(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - Authorities have captured one of three men who escaped the Barry County Jail.

Barry County Sheriff Danny Boyd says police in Mills, Wyoming captured Christopher Blevins. Mills is located near Casper. Investigators say they initiated a traffic stop an officer realized the vehicle was stolen.

Lance Justin Stephens and Matthew Allen Crawford remain on the run.

Investigators say the three men cut a hole in the ceiling and entered a water heater storage area on June 2. They broke an exit door. Investigators say they then stole a truck and abandoned it near Salina, Kan. Sheriff Boyd believes the three then went their separate ways.

Agents with the U.S. Marshals are assisting in the search. If you know anything about the missing two inmates, call 911 or the Barry County dispatch at 417-847-4911.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly shooting on N. Grant Avenue.
Police identify teenager as victim of deadly shooting in Springfield Tuesday
The Springfield Three
Family of Stacy McCall says police are actively working the case of ‘The Springfield Three’
Tonka is healthy and the sanctuary.
Famous Hollywood chimp found in the basement of Lake of the Ozarks home
Alison Haveman has a $900 bill from a faulty meter.
On Your Side: Customer must pay $900 power bill from faulty meter
Gene and Debra Dove/Highlandville, Mo.
Driver surrendered to authorities in a deadly hit-and-run investigation in Highlandville, Mo.

Latest News

Elizabeth McKeown
Defense for woman accused in deadly Springfield road rage incident says the cough syrup made her do it
The record high gas prices are impacting boaters along with drivers.
Some Ozarks marinas say gas prices are leading to slower summer tourist season
Doctor testifies in trial for woman accused in deadly Springfield road rage incident
Doctor testifies in trial for woman accused in deadly Springfield road rage incident
Doctor testifies in trial for woman accused in deadly Springfield road rage incident
Fisherman explains how he tried save man who drowned in Lake Springfield