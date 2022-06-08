CAPTURED: Wyoming authorities locate 1 of 3 escapees from Barry County Jail

CASSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - Authorities have captured one of three men who escaped the Barry County Jail.

Barry County Sheriff Danny Boyd says police in Mills, Wyoming captured Christopher Blevins. Mills is located near Casper. Investigators say they initiated a traffic stop an officer realized the vehicle was stolen.

Lance Justin Stephens and Matthew Allen Crawford remain on the run.

Investigators say the three men cut a hole in the ceiling and entered a water heater storage area on June 2. They broke an exit door. Investigators say they then stole a truck and abandoned it near Salina, Kan. Sheriff Boyd believes the three then went their separate ways.

Agents with the U.S. Marshals are assisting in the search. If you know anything about the missing two inmates, call 911 or the Barry County dispatch at 417-847-4911.

