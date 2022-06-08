Advertisement

CRIME STOPPERS: Have you seen this woman charged with drug trafficking in Greene County?

Detectives say Jesica Marie Leigh is also charged with car theft and is a suspect in burglaries.
By Maria Neider
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 9:07 PM CDT
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Jesica Marie Leigh, 39
Jesica Marie Leigh, 39(Springfield Police Department)

Springfield police are looking for a woman accused of drug trafficking and car theft. Jesica Marie Leigh is also charged with three counts of drug possession in Greene County. The 39-year-old is wanted on warrants for failing to appear in court.

Detectives say Leigh is also a suspect in Greene County burglaries, auto thefts and drug crimes. She’s known to visit the Springfield, Willard, Greene County and Christian County areas. Springfield police say she’s known to be violent and resist arrest.

Investigators describe Leigh as approximately 5′07″ tall, 118 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. She has a tattoo of a wedding band with the letter J on her left hand ring finger.

If you’ve seen this woman or have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477). There’s a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to her arrest.

Greene County Sheriff's Office
CLICK HERE: Give a tip to the Greene County Sheriff's Office
