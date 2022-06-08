Defense for woman accused in deadly Springfield road rage incident says cough syrup made her do it

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The first-degree murder trial for Springfield woman Elizabeth McKeown continued Wednesday.

She’s accused of intentionally running down Barbara Foster in a fit of road rage.

The defense started presenting its case. They are arguing that cough syrup had something to do with her behavior. They are trying to convince the jury that it was the reason why the incident happened.

“It was really chaotic. There were a lot of people saying a lot of things. I don’t know who said what,” said Elizabeth McKeown.

Tuesday Greene County prosecutors played the recorded police interview of McKeown for the jury.

“I needed to go make my car payment. I wanted to get it done before the sun went down because I don’t like to be out after dark. It scares me,” she said.

She’s trying to explain her actions to a Springfield police detective shortly after she was arrested on November 20, 2018.

“There was a vehicle in front of me and it wouldn’t go so I nudged it a few times. Then I decided to go ahead and hit it full out. I pushed on the gas as hard as I could. Then she came to check the back of her vehicle,” said McKeown.

A detective asked, “Who’s she?”

“The lady with the glasses,” she said.

That lady with the glasses is Barbara Foster.

“You know I made her think that I was going to be nice and be still and everything. She got to looking at the car. I backed up and I slammed into her, cut her in half,” explained McKeown.

A detective asked, “Why did you do that?

“Because there needed to be two, not one,” she said.

McKeown appears to be confessing what she did to detectives. But why she did it is at the center of this case.

“Lately I’ve been taking cough medicine for my cough which it’s time to take more now,” she said.

Her attorneys say she acted out because of that cough syrup.

“In this particular case, her liver is actually what we call a poor metabolizer. A poor metabolizer can be a little misleading because poor actually means she’s not able to metabolize any drug,” said Dr. Leigh Ann Nelson.

She’s a medical expert for the defense. Wednesday she testified that McKeown’s physical condition could have played a role in how she reacted to the over-the-counter medication.

“It would be a side effect to the medication. Typically people just don’t get the euphoria. In addition to the euphoria they get the impaired judgment, confusion, and memory problems,” she said.

The state refutes this claim. Prosecutors argue that McKeown has an addiction that contributed to her anger.

“I just wanted to get over to the bank and make my car payment and they wouldn’t let me,” McKeown said to a detective.

The defense is expected to call one more witness Thursday.

The case could then go to the jury.

A verdict could be handed down by the end of the week.

