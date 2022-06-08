Advertisement

Doctor testifies in trial for woman accused in deadly Springfield road rage incident

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A judge ordered an early recess Wednesday in the trial of Elizabeth McKeown, the woman accused of causing a vehicle crash and running over a woman on purpose in Springfield.

McKeown faces a first-degree murder charge in the death of Barbara Foster in November of 2018. Police say McKeown rear-ended Foster’s vehicle in traffic for moving too slow near Sunshine and Campbell in Nov. 2018. Investigators say McKeown then lured Foster out of her car and ran her over. Foster later died from her injuries at the hospital.

The defense argues McKeown had a side effect after drinking cough syrup to suppress a cough. The state worked to prove McKeown’s addiction to cough syrup. They claim she was under the influence at the time of the crime.

”In this particular case, her liver is actually what we call a poor metabolizer,” said Dr. Leigh Ann Nelson. “A poor metabolizer can be a little misleading because poor actually means she’s not able to metabolize any drug.”

In earlier testimony, eyewitness video showed the incident and how several drivers boxed McKeown’s car to keep her from driving away from the scene. One of those drivers testified about the crash.

A judge ordered several physical and mental tests since McKeown’s arrest in 2018. McKeown pleaded not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect, excluding responsibility, to first-degree murder charges.

The trial resumes Thursday. The judge expects one more witness before closing statements. A jury will decide McKeown’s fate.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly shooting on N. Grant Avenue.
Police identify teenager as victim of deadly shooting in Springfield Tuesday
The Springfield Three
Family of Stacy McCall says police are actively working the case of ‘The Springfield Three’
Alison Haveman has a $900 bill from a faulty meter.
On Your Side: Customer must pay $900 power bill from faulty meter
Todd Chrisley, left, and Julie Chrisley arrive at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music...
Todd and Julie Chrisley found guilty on federal charges
Gene and Debra Dove/Highlandville, Mo.
Driver surrendered to authorities in a deadly hit-and-run investigation in Highlandville, Mo.

Latest News

Watching Your Wallet: Interest rate hike good for savers, hard on borrowers
Watching Your Wallet: Interest rate hike good for savers, hard on borrowers
Watching Your Wallet: Interest rate hike good for savers, hard on borrowers
Watching Your Wallet: Interest rate hike good for savers, hard on borrowers
Doctor testifies in trial for woman accused in deadly Springfield road rage incident
Clouds will gradually break again today with highs near 80°.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Storm chances dwindling for today