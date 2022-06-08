Doctor testifies in trial for woman accused in deadly Springfield road rage incident

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A judge ordered an early recess Wednesday in the trial of Elizabeth McKeown, the woman accused of causing a vehicle crash and running over a woman on purpose in Springfield.

McKeown faces a first-degree murder charge in the death of Barbara Foster in November of 2018. Police say McKeown rear-ended Foster’s vehicle in traffic for moving too slow near Sunshine and Campbell in Nov. 2018. Investigators say McKeown then lured Foster out of her car and ran her over. Foster later died from her injuries at the hospital.

The defense argues McKeown had a side effect after drinking cough syrup to suppress a cough. The state worked to prove McKeown’s addiction to cough syrup. They claim she was under the influence at the time of the crime.

”In this particular case, her liver is actually what we call a poor metabolizer,” said Dr. Leigh Ann Nelson. “A poor metabolizer can be a little misleading because poor actually means she’s not able to metabolize any drug.”

In earlier testimony, eyewitness video showed the incident and how several drivers boxed McKeown’s car to keep her from driving away from the scene. One of those drivers testified about the crash.

A judge ordered several physical and mental tests since McKeown’s arrest in 2018. McKeown pleaded not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect, excluding responsibility, to first-degree murder charges.

The trial resumes Thursday. The judge expects one more witness before closing statements. A jury will decide McKeown’s fate.

