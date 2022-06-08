Advertisement

Driver surrenders to authorities in a deadly hit-and-run investigation in Highlandville, Mo.

Gene and Debra Dove/Highlandville, Mo.
Gene and Debra Dove/Highlandville, Mo.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 9:06 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HIGHLANDVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - A driver suspected in a deadly hit-and-run in Highlandville surrendered to authorities.

Michael Scott Waters faces involuntary manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death charges in the death of Debra Dove, 67.

Investigators say Waters hit Dove on a rural road in February while she was on her afternoon walk. She later died from her injuries. Investigators at the time of the crash noted the vehicle was a Jeep Cherokee with front-end damage.

Waters pleaded not guilty. He will return to court on July 6.

