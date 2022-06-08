Advertisement

Family of killed pregnant MoDOT worker upset with delay on potential charges

By Susan El Khoury
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- The family of a pregnant MoDOT worker killed in a work zone crash nearly seven months ago said they’re frustrated by what they’re counting as another setback in getting answers.

The crash happened on Telegraph Road near I-255 last November. James Brooks and Kaitlyn Anderson, who was six months pregnant with her son Jaxx, were killed. Another MoDOT worker, Michael Brown, was left with life-long injuries.

Anderson’s family tells News 4 they were supposed to meet with St. Louis County prosecutors on Thursday to discuss charging decisions. The family says Wednesday night they received a phone call from prosecutors pushing the meeting to next Tuesday.

The family says they want to know if the driver will be charged. They also said they wanted to know if charges would include Anderson’s son’s death.

“Don’t take that from Kaitlyn. Don’t. She suffered enough. Don’t take his life from her again,” said Anderson’s mom, Tonya Musskopf. “Do the right thing. He mattered. He was human and he was coming. Don’t take that from my baby girl.”

Missouri Highway Patrol investigated the crash as a medical emergency. The driver is identified on public records as Stanley McFadden from Hillsboro.

Recent reporting by News 4 Investigates prompted the Missouri Department of Revenue to revoke McFadden’s license. Last month News 4 uncovered that almost three months before the deadly work zone crash, McFadden was in another wreck and police investigated it as a medical emergency.

Musskopf points to that crash in questioning if more could have been done to prevent this tragedy.

“What keeps going back in my head is if something would have been done that incident, that accident, I would still have my babies. Missouri, that needs to change,” Musskopf said. “That’s what I told the state attorneys. How many times? How many chances are you going to give him? What’s it going to take for you guys to do something?”

St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell told News 4 Investigates this case was taking time because his office had to wait on records.

Bell’s office wouldn’t say if a charging decision will be announced when the family meets with prosecutors.

