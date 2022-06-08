Leadership Springfield honors Francine Pratt as its 2022 Kenworthy Award winner

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - Leadership Springfield announced Francine Pratt as the recipient of the 2022 O. Franklin Kenworthy Award for Outstanding Leadership during its annual One Big Class Reunion event on Tuesday, June 7.

With over 30 years of experience in leading government, private, public, and non-profit organizations, Francine Pratt has a passion for helping those in need.

She moved to Springfield full-time in 2010 and has served as Multicultural Programs Executive Director for Missouri State University, Diversity Coordinator for Drury University, Springfield Chapter NAACP President, Executive Director for Isabel’s House, Deputy Director for Missouri Department of Social Services, Director of Prosper Springfield, and most recently, the Executive Director for the Missouri College Access Network. Francine is also co-owner of Pratt Consultants and a creative partner for Queen City Soul Kitchen.

Francine’s unwavering commitment to our community and leadership accomplishments have earned well-deserved recognition in 417 Magazine, Biz 100, Springfield Business Journal’s 12 People You Need to Know, and the Springfield Area Chamber of Commerce’s Athena Award. Following her Leadership Springfield Signature Class 27 experience, Francine has served on the curriculum committee, facilitated programs, and served on the Board of Directors. Francine has been active in enhancing representation in leadership positions throughout the community. Her influence and leadership have challenged Leadership Springfield to make intentional progress on developing and implementing an inclusive excellence framework.

“Whether she is running her latest endeavor Queen City Soul Kitchen, driving data-based decision making and priorities at the community level through her leadership with Prosper Springfield, or providing input and support to so many leaders around the region, Francine shows up with passion, conviction, and grace. Overall, Francine embodies the Leadership Springfield mission, and we can think of no one more deserving of this honor and recognition,” said Carrie Richardson, Leadership Springfield Executive Director.

The O. Franklin Kenworthy Outstanding Leadership Award was established in 1989 in memory of Franklin Kenworthy, a posthumous graduate of Signature Class 3. Recipients must demonstrate a commitment to Leadership Springfield’s mission, involvement in community service activities; good citizenship; outstanding leadership qualities; and high moral and ethical standards. For more information and a list of previous Kenworthy recipients, visit leadershipspringfield.org/about/awards/

