Advertisement

Missouri Gov. Parson signs seven bills into law

Gov. Parson/State of Missouri
Gov. Parson/State of Missouri(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 9:48 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - During a signing ceremony at the Missouri State Capitol, Governor Mike Parson signed seven pieces of legislation into law, including HB 2149, which modifies provisions relating to professional licensing.

HB 2149 - Modifies Provisions Related to Professional Licensing:

Exempts military employees and contractors participating in the Innovative Readiness Training (IRT) program from Missouri occupational licensing requirements as long as they hold licensing in another state. Missouri will host IRT training in Shannon County at the end of June.

Additionally, HB 2149 makes several other statutory modifications:

  • Aligns state statute with Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services for home health treatment plans and alleviates delays to home health service care;
  • Allows individuals to take the land surveyor exam at any point after high school graduation;
  • Allows the Missouri Dental Board to consider “Pilot Projects,” that include new technologies or practices within the field of Dentistry;
  • Allows students to take the Physical Therapists License exam up to 90 days before graduation; and
  • Adds Missouri as a member of the Audiology & Speech Language Pathology Interstate Compact (ASLP-IC).

SB 987 - Relating to Gambling Boat Facilities:

Allows gambling facilities to be located within 1,000 feet of the main channel of the Missouri or Mississippi Rivers with approval from the Missouri Gaming Commission.

HB 2365 - Early Learning Quality Assurance Program Extension:

Extends the sunset expiration on the Early Learning Quality Assurance Program to the end of 2028.

HB 1725 - Lodging Establishments:

Updates statute to clarify hotel liability for lost guest property if stored in a safe or safe deposit box. Additionally, it removes the requirement for rates to be published in rooms if the rates are available online.

HB 2416 - Motor Vehicle Dealer Sales Practices:

Provides statutory clarification that motor vehicle dealers in Missouri can conduct certain transactions remotely.

HB 1600 - Employees of the General Assembly:

Clarifies that the General Assembly does not need to pass an annual resolution to keep legislative staff employed during the interim period.

HB 1697 - Cottage Food Production Operations:

Allows Missouri cottage food producers to exceed $50,000 in annual revenue and sell products online, as long as products are sold to purchasers in the state.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly shooting on N. Grant Avenue.
Police identify teenager as victim of deadly shooting in Springfield Tuesday
The Springfield Three
Family of Stacy McCall says police are actively working the case of ‘The Springfield Three’
Alison Haveman has a $900 bill from a faulty meter.
On Your Side: Customer must pay $900 power bill from faulty meter
Todd Chrisley, left, and Julie Chrisley arrive at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music...
Todd and Julie Chrisley found guilty on federal charges
Gene and Debra Dove/Highlandville, Mo.
Driver surrenders to authorities in a deadly hit-and-run investigation in Highlandville, Mo.

Latest News

Bass Pro Fishing Tips: How to use a shakey head worm
Springfield Police report an increase in vandalism
RV hit by BB or pellet gun on I-44
Indiana driver says RV struck by BB or pellet on I-44 in Springfield
(Source: MGN)
Crews work to restore power outages in central Missouri