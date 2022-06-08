NWS confirms EF1 tornado had max winds of 100mph, tracked 14 miles

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Severe storms that struck parts of the Kansas City area Wednesday morning have been confirmed as a tornado.

The National Weather Service reported that an EF1 tornado hit Johnson County, Kansas, and Jackson County, Missouri.

**Preliminary results**

Johnson County KS and Jackson County MO



EF1 Tornado

100mph max winds

Track was 14 miles long

125 yard maximum width



These results are preliminary, we will have more information by this afternoon. — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) June 8, 2022

The Weather Service stated the tornado had maximum winds of 100mph and a track of 14 miles long. The twister had a maximum width of 125 yards.

North of 150 Highway in Lee's Summit just after 2 a.m.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

