NWS confirms EF1 tornado had max winds of 100mph, tracked 14 miles

A possible tornado spotted near Lee's Summit Wednesday morning.
A possible tornado spotted near Lee's Summit Wednesday morning.(Dr. Philip Hickman)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Severe storms that struck parts of the Kansas City area Wednesday morning have been confirmed as a tornado.

The National Weather Service reported that an EF1 tornado hit Johnson County, Kansas, and Jackson County, Missouri.

The Weather Service stated the tornado had maximum winds of 100mph and a track of 14 miles long. The twister had a maximum width of 125 yards.

North of 150 Highway in Lee's Summit just after 2 a.m.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

