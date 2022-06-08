Advertisement

Prosecutor files charges against Nixa, Mo. man accused of being a ‘Peeping Tom’

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - The Christian County prosecutor filed trespassing charges against a Nixa man accused of being a ‘Peeping Tom.’

Kyle Piepmeier faces misdemeanor charges.

Police say Piepmeier admitted he was at someone else’s house looking into their bedroom window. Investigators say a woman shared surveillance video of a man with an unleashed dog walking up to a home and peering into a bedroom window.

