Prosecutor files charges against Nixa, Mo. man accused of being a ‘Peeping Tom’

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - The Christian County prosecutor filed trespassing charges against a Nixa man accused of being a ‘Peeping Tom.’

Kyle Piepmeier faces misdemeanor charges.

Police say Piepmeier admitted he was at someone else’s house looking into their bedroom window. Investigators say a woman shared surveillance video of a man with an unleashed dog walking up to a home and peering into a bedroom window.

