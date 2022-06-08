Advertisement

Reported tornado caught on camera near Lee’s Summit

Tyler Herdman captured this image just before 2 a.m. north of 150 Highway in Lee’s Summit.(Tyler Herdman)
By Greg Payne
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. (KCTV) - A Jackson County man is getting a lot of attention on social media after shooting a video showcasing a tornado near Lee’s Summit.

“It was almost like somebody was playing with me and just grabbed my house and started shaking,” says Dr. Philip Hickman who witnessed tornado.

Hickman immediately walked outside to his house to see and record the huge funnel approaching.

“I can see that triangular cloud and the wind was just blowing and I was like this can’t be happening. It was just in my field of view, debris started flying by and as soon as I turned the camera it was instant rain. I just turned the phone off and went inside,” says Hickman.

As for the video he shot, he posted it on Facebook and now it’s been viewed more than 325,000 times and shared by more than 5,000 people.

“It’s crazy because all I was doing was really just trying to capture my life and the events that are going on and hoping these weren’t the last day of my life,” says Hickman.

Hickman jokingly says that now his friends call him Mr. Hollywood after this video, but he says he is just happy that him and his neighbors made it out okay.

