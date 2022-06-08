Several escape fire in 2-story home in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A fire destroyed a two-story house in Springfield.

Wednesday morning, firefighters from a nearby station noticed the fire in the 1500 block of North Grant, near Division, as they responded to a medical call.

Several people inside the fire escaped. Firefighters say they had the utilities shut off. The flames also threatened neighboring homes.

Firefighters say the cause of the fire is under investigation.

