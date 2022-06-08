Advertisement

Tuscaloosa World War II honored at the U.S. Navy Memorial

Tuscaloosa World War II honored at the U.S. Navy Memorial
Tuscaloosa World War II honored at the U.S. Navy Memorial
By Peter Zampa
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - A World War II hero from Alabama was honored in our nation’s capital Wednesday. Ward Wharton McFarland, a Tuscaloosa native was recognized for his outstanding service to the U.S. at the U.S. Navy Memorial in Washington, D.C.

Ward Morrow McFarland Jr. remembered his father with a speech at the dedication ceremony of a plaque in his honor, with a group of Alabamians in attendance. His father, a World War II sailor, radioed intelligence to the British to expose German positions.

“The Germans didn’t like that and they put a torpedo into the side of his boat,” said McFarland, Jr.

Wharton survived the torpedo attack but did not return to battle, leaving on a medical discharge with a Purple Heart medal. But his service did not stop there as he voluntarily enlisted in the Army Air Corps at Maxwell Air Force Base in Montgomery when he returned home.

“He was a very interesting man of very many colorful backgrounds,” said McFarland, Jr.

Rep. Robert Aderholt (R-AL) also spoke about McFarland, saying his impact on the state continues today, more than 40 years after his passing.

“History will not soon forget the lifetime and the service of Mr. McFarland and his dedication to our country, and to the great state of Alabama,” said Aderholt at the ceremony.

Former Alabama Governor James Folsom Jr. attended the ceremony as well. McFarland worked as both docks director and highway director for Folsom’s father when he was governor.

“(I) did not exactly understand what they were talking about back then but I do now,” said Folsom, Jr.

Folsom says this national recognition is deserved. He says McFarland represents the best of Alabama.

“You couldn’t write the history of Alabama, especially West Alabama, without writing about Ward McFarland,” said Folsom.

This is not the first honor for McFarland. In 1979 after his passing, the Alabama Senate commemorated him as one of the state’s most outstanding and contributing citizens.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly shooting on N. Grant Avenue.
Police identify teenager as victim of deadly shooting in Springfield Tuesday
The Springfield Three
Family of Stacy McCall says police are actively working the case of ‘The Springfield Three’
Tonka is healthy and the sanctuary.
Famous Hollywood chimp found in the basement of Lake of the Ozarks home
Alison Haveman has a $900 bill from a faulty meter.
On Your Side: Customer must pay $900 power bill from faulty meter
Gene and Debra Dove/Highlandville, Mo.
Driver surrendered to authorities in a deadly hit-and-run investigation in Highlandville, Mo.

Latest News

A Democratic lawmaker is proposing a 1,000% tax on AR-15-style weapons.
House Democrat proposes 1,000% tax on AR-15-style weapons
Elizabeth McKeown
Defense for woman accused in deadly Springfield road rage incident says the cough syrup made her do it
A man searches for metal scraps in a shelled neighbourhood in Kharkiv, eastern Ukraine,...
More bodies found in Mariupol as global food crisis looms
The record high gas prices are impacting boaters along with drivers.
Some Ozarks marinas say gas prices are leading to slower summer tourist season
FILE - The agreement comes after a series of setbacks for former President Donald Trump’s...
Trump set to undergo questioning in July in NY civil probe