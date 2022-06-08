Upper Deck Golf coming to Busch Stadium

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Busch Stadium will not only have baseball, but they will have golf as well.

Upper Deck Golf will give fans the opportunity to play a round on Nov. 11-13. Tee times will be available for bookings starting in mid-July. They will be offered in two to 12 player increments with prices starting at $84.99 per person.

Upper Deck will also offer standard and VIP tee times available to be booked as early as 7 a.m. on each of the three days, as late as 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 7 p.m. on Sunday. VIP tee times will offer more premium experiences including free entry into driving, chipping, and putting challenges and complimentary food and beverages.

For more information or to sign up for early access, visit cardinals.com/upperdeck.

