2 arrested, 1 injured, after driver fleeing from police hits motorcyclist in Springfield

(WIS)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 8:33 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Deputies arrested two people following a chase injuring a motorcyclist early Thursday morning.

It started when a Greene County deputy tried to pull over a driver possibly driving impaired near Oak Grove Avenue and Grand Street in Springfield just before 2 a.m.

An official with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office says the driver took off -- leading deputies to E Chestnut Expressway. The chase ended when the vehicle’s driver hit a motorcyclist near the intersection of East Chestnut Expressway and East Phelps Street.

The motorcyclist was sent to the hospital with cuts and bruises.

