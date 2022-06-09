Attorneys focus on mental health in trial of woman accused in deadly Springfield road rage death

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Attorneys on Thursday in the trial for a woman accused in a deadly road rage crash in November of 2018 focused on the defendant’s mental state at the time of the crash.

Elizabeth McKeown faces a first-degree murder charge in the death of Barbara Foster. Police say McKeown rear-ended Foster’s vehicle in traffic for moving too slowly near Sunshine and Campbell in November 2018. Investigators say McKeown lured Foster out of her car and ran her over. Foster later died from her injuries at the hospital.

The defense argues McKeown had a side effect after drinking cough syrup to suppress a cough. The state worked to disprove McKeown’s addiction to cough syrup. They claim she was under the influence at the time of the crime. n Thursday, a clinical psychologist for the Missouri Department of Mental Health says McKeown has unspecified schizophrenia brought on by the medication.

”She was unable to understand what she was doing and the consequence of that action,” said Dr. Sarah Mielens, a clinical psychologist.

Prosecutors quickly attempted to discredit the diagnosis. They explained to the jury inconsistencies in McKeown’s mental evaluation.

The case could go to the jury by Thursday evening.

