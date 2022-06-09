Barry County commissioners discuss new precautions at jail following escape of 3 inmates

CASSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - It’s been one week since three inmates escaped from the Barry County Jail.

Christopher Blevins, Lance Stephens, and Matthew Crawford escaped from the jail on June 2. On Wednesday, police arrested Blevins near Casper, Wyoming. Officers captured him following a traffic stop for a stolen vehicle.

Deputies say Lance Justin Stephens, Matthew Allen Crawford and Chrstopher Allen Blevins should be considered armed and dangerous. (ky3)

Barry County Sheriff Danny Boyd says the inmates stole a farm truck after escaping. Authorities found it in Kansas, where Sheriff Boyd says he thinks the men parted ways.

”We believe he stole another vehicle not very far from where he dropped that one off and then was still headed towards Wyoming,” said Sheriff Boyd.

The night of the escape, investigators say the men cut a hole in the ceiling and broke the doors to the jail’s hot water storage room. The night the three men fled, staff, didn’t complete bed checks as other inmates were being booked at the time. It wasn’t until Friday morning that jail workers discovered the inmates were missing.

Those employees are not on any form of administrative leave at this time. Jail staff uses plywood to cover the holes in the escape because they say you can’t plaster them back.

”I have been talking with our commissioners,” Boyd said. “We are doing some extra safety issues up there to resolve this problem, so we don’t have this problem again.”

Sheriff Boyd says jail staffing is continuing to impact the department.

”We have two people on to usually cover 70-75 inmates, so it gets pretty intense.”

Barry County resident Bonnie Resz says she’s aware the sheriff’s department is planning to build a new jail this year and is ready for it to be open.

”They need to get that up and going because I feel like this jail down here is just a cardboard box,” said Resz. “They are just patching it up, and they need to get a more secure place for the prisoners.“

”We are doing everything we can to get these folks captured and are letting everyone know every time we get an update on if we get one caught,” Boyd said. “ We try to get that out immediately to put citizens of Barry County at ease.”

He says the inmates will not be brought back to the Barry County jail, instead of taking them to the Greene County.

