Bass Pro Shops donates rods & reels to Good Samaritan Boys Ranch

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 4:59 PM CDT
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Bass Pro Shops partnered with the Missouri Department of Conservation and the Good Samaritan Boys Ranch to donate more than 400 fishing rods and reels to kids.

Bass Pro donated the rods and reels for the company’s 50th anniversary. Bass Pro sponsors several free family-friendly fishing events in the Ozarks in June.

The Good Samaritan Boys Ranch says events like these are significant for the foster kids.

“So lots of kids we work with have been through a lot, right,” said Casey Wray of the Good Samaritan Boys Ranch. “They’ve been through some kind of traumatic experiences. And so you know, there’s anxiety, there’s depression and all those things. So just getting outdoors, enjoying the sunshine, like those things start to bring life back into you.”

Bass Pro Shops and Cabella’s will donate more than 25,000 rods and reels to non-profit groups connecting kids to the great outdoors.

(Consumer Reports)
On Your Side: What to ask before buying a used appliance
